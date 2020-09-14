It's about a rich to rags family... Businessman Johnny and Soap star Moira Rose lose their fortune...
But they still have their twenty-something-year-old kids (David and Alexis) – and a town called Schitt’s Creek, which the dad once bought for a joke.
Catherine O’Hara (probably best known for her highly-strung mother character in Home Alone) is funny AF
Every word she utters is a quote. Literally.
She has so many wigs
The show was written by father and son duo, Dan and Eugene Levy and also stars Dan’s sister Sarah.
The dad played by Eugene Levy – yes him from American Pie fame is back in a father role… and we love it –
It has one of the best representations of Pansexuality we’ve ever seen on TV… Totally vibe and chill…
Oh and there’s a sexy bisexual story line too…
There is a lot of hot mens in it…
Alexis Rose (the daughter) is, even more, Ja’mie Private School Girl than Ja’mie – if at all possible.
They say ummmm alot
Stevie’s straight talking is on point
There are like 4 seasons already on Netflix… So get binging.
Schitt’s Creek is available to stream on Netflix now.
