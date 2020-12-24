With Christmas looking a lot different to normal years in 2020, we thought we’d put together a fun True or False game that you can play over Zoom for a virtual Christmas day get-together.

1) Queer as Folk first aired on BBC 2 in the UK

2) The first-ever gay hardcore porn to be released in the UK was in 2004

3) Homosexuality became legal in the UK in 1969 the same year as the Stonewall Riots

4) There have been 4 LGBT+ winners of Big Brother in the UK

5) To the nearest million how much did The Birdcage starring Nathan Lane and Robin Williams gross world-wide a) $1,240,000 b) $12,400,000 c) $124,000,000

6) According to a poll conducted by THEGAYUK, what percentage of British Gay men, said they were comfortable being called “Queer” was it a) 7% b) 60%

7) There are 9 stripes in the original Gilbert Baker rainbow flag

8) The World AIDS Day Red Ribbon was first seen in 1990

9) The Conservative party ended Section 28 in England and Wales

10) One of the UK’s most prominent LGBT+ activists, Peter Tatchell will be 70 in 2021

11) WHAM’s “Last Christmas” has been a Number 1 3 times since its release in 1984

12) Idina Menzel sings ‘let it go’ 21 times in ‘Let It Go’ from Frozen

13) The first Prowler store opened in 1997

14) In 2016 Prince Harry made history by becoming the first Royal to be a cover star of a gay magazine

15) The most used emoji on Grindr is

16) Grindr was launched in what year?

17) The average length of an erect penis in the UK is 5.5 inches

18) There are just under 90 prides in the UK

19) Will & Grace had how many episodes a) 180 b) 300 c) 246

20) Sam Smith has had a Christmas number 1

Answers

1) False it aired on Channel 4 in 1999.

2) True, up until 2004 the only gay porn allowed to be produced in the UK was softcore porn

3) False it was actually decriminalised in the UK two years before the Stonewall Riots in the US.

4) True. The first was Brian Dowling, followed by Nadia Almada, then Luke Anderson, the final series was won by Cameron Cole

5) c

6) a) 60% of people said it was “unacceptable”

7) False, there are 8. Hot Pink, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Cyan, Royal Blue, Purple

8) False it was 1991 when the Red Ribbon made its debut

9) False it was under Tony Blair’s Labour which ended Section 28.

10) False he will actually be 69 in January 2021

11) False Despite it’s popularity, Last Christmas has never been a UK number 1

12) True – she sings it 21 times!

13) True it opened in 1997

14) False it was actually his brother, Prince William

15) False it’s actually the

16) It was launched in 2009

17) True. According to stats released in 2015, the average erect penis is 5.5 inches in the UK – apparently in the US, it’s 5.2 inches!

18) False at last count there were over 152 prides in the UK

19) B 246 episodes over 11 seasons

20) True although it was part of an ensemble. Sam sung on Do They Know It’s Christmas Band Aid 30.

