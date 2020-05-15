Netflix has upped its game when it comes to romance and gay content. Long gone are the cheapy looking, terribly scripted – soft-porn gay-themed movies. Instead, there are some incredibly refined, touching films well worth the watch.

UPDATED MAY 2020

Alex Strangelove

High school senior Alex Truelove’s plan to lose his virginity to a loveable girlfriend goes awry when he meets the equally lovable Elliot.

GAYUK RATING: ★★★★ | LENGTH: 1hr 39m | YEAR: 2018 | CERT: 15

Holding The Man

Holding The Man is a 2015 Australian romantic drama film adapted from Timothy Conigrave’s 1995 memoir of the same name.

GAYUK RATING: ★★★★ Read our review| LENGTH: 2hr 8m | YEAR: 2015 | CERT: 15

Ideal Home

Celebrity chef Erasmus and his partner Paul lead a comfy life until they become impromptu caretakers to the grandson Erasmus didn’t know he had.

GAYUK RATING: ★★★ Read our Ideal Home review | LENGTH: | YEAR: 2018 | CERT:

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

