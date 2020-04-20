A note from the editor.
These are tough times for us all. Without a doubt. But we're here for you and want to continue being here for you for the foreseeable future. THEGAYUK.com needs your help to survive. Due to the nature of the articles that we publish, we find it very hard to monetize our site and have been heavily restricted by ad platforms. This leaves us two ways of making money to keep this site going. 1) We run an online shop which we encourage you to visit and if you can make a purchase and 2) We run popup shops at the prides we media partner with. As you'll no doubt be aware the majority of pride events have been cancelled or postponed for 2020, which leaves our site at risk of closure.
Around 70 per cent of our funding comes from these popup shops. So we have a severe funding shortfall for 2020.
If just 100 people who use this site each donated £2 per month we'd be able to pay for the hosting for the rest of the year - meaning we can continue to keep THEGAYUK online. Please, if you can, consider donating £2 or whatever you can to keep us going.
Thank you.
Jake
Have you ever been? Malta is a little paradise off the coast of Italy, just three hours flight from the UK. It’s full of culture and interesting nooks and crannies fill every town. There are crystal waters to gaze upon to while away your stresses and we really want to go there right now. Oh and it’s so gay… (friendly)
Our travel writer, Ray Si helped lay it all as to why Malta is one of the world’s most LGBT+ friendly countries in the world today.
It ranks high
It is a little-known fact that Malta ranks as the leading country, before even The UK and Belgium, regarding how the laws and policies of the country positively impact on the lives of LGBT+ people.
Discrimination protections
Discrimination regarding sexual orientation, gender identity and expression in Malta has been banned nationwide since 2004.
Constitutionally equal
Malta is one of the few countries in the world to have made LGBT+ rights equal at a constitutional level.
No converts
In 2016, Malta became the first country in the European Union to ban conversion therapy.
But not many LGBT+ venues
Despite being a liberal country, Malta is extremely limited when it comes to exclusive gay venues.
All pictures via FLICKR, click on the picture to visit the photographer.
Leave a comment