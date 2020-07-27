"I'm free" he laughs, proving it's never too late to start living authentically.

In a totally heart-warming story, a man in his 90s is able to finally come out after using the lockdown to come to terms with his true identity.

90-year-old Kenneth Felts comes out as gay proving it’s never too late to live your true self.

Kenneth who lives in Colorado used his time in lockdown to write his memoirs, which brought back lots of memories. He said he never planned to come out at all, making his sexuality a secret and taking it too the grave.

His daughter, Rebecca says that she’s so happy he can be himself now.

The BBC has the full story,

