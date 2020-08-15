At first glance, it might seem quite easy to buy a car, but this is never a purchase that you should make in the spur of the moment. If you’re knowledgeable on the subject, you need to take some time reviewing different cars, reading about them, comparing them and contrasting them, knowing how to maintain them and how to “put them to sleep” during the winter, and only then seeing which one’s the best fit for you. But what happens when you’re not knowledgeable about cars?

If you’re a gay couple and want to buy a car together, know all of your options. This is not a small investment. Take a look at how to find the right vehicle for you and what you need to bear in mind:

1. Know how much you can spend

The first thing that you need to do is allocate your budget. Buying a car is not cheap, and you should know that the maintenance costs a lot as well – this is something that many take for granted or do not take into consideration. Calculate the deposit that you will be able to put down, see what monthly payments you can afford and such. Apart from that, see how much you will have to spend a year for maintenance, based on the type of car that you buy. Your credit score is also something you should bear in mind, so get all the info that you will need. This will help you negotiate the price of the car and thus save some money in the long run.

2. The look of the car

It’s safe to assume that you will be buying the car based on the colour and the model, and not on the performance. This is your right and you should definitely get the car that you like, but never choose appearance over performance. Some cars are both beautiful and high-quality, while others aren’t much to look at but handle like a dream. In case you have to choose a good car that doesn’t appeal to you aesthetically, you can always accessorize it with a personalised number plate that will make your car stand out from the crowd. This is an amazing way to make your car more personal, and if you do so, the colour and the model will not matter so much.

3. The battle between manual and automatic

In case you know nothing about cars, you probably don’t know about the difference between manual and automatic gear shifting. Consequently, this might be quite a difficult decision to make. Some parts of the world prefer driving with a stick, others with an automatic transmission, but what should you do? Do some research on all the differences between types of transmission and choose wisely. See what your friends have to say and what kind of car people usually drive where you live.

4. Know when to shop

Like in any other industry, it’s very important to know when to shop cars as well. Not every moment is the right moment for such a purchase. The end of every financial year is the best possible time, or when the factory gives a discount. The latter is a fantastic opportunity to save some money as the sale itself comes from the manufacturer and not the car dealership.

5. Take it for a test drive

OK, now you’re a couple, but what did you do when you were single and met someone? You took it for a test drive (in this case a test ride if you will) just to see if you’re satisfied with everything they have to offer. The same thing goes with cars. Perhaps you will see a beautiful car with huge taillights and an enormous stick, but when you sit in it, the magic disappears. Bear in mind that you should do this even if you’re familiar with a certain model. Always drive around a bit in the car that you like to see if it’s really the car you want.

Buying a car is definitely a cause for celebration. But this is not a simple purchase and we all have to think very carefully about it. If you’re gay, all the more reason as we want comfort, quality and looks all at once!

