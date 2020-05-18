According to the Legend’s website, the iconic venue is getting a second chance after it announced its closure last month.

Legends in Brighton is apparently hoping to welcome back new and old customers alike after seemingly being taken over by new management, according to a statement on the venue’s website.

In April, it was reported that Legends had entered into voluntary liquidation and had announced that it had ceased trading, however, a new statement released on the company’s website states the hotel and bar is “under new management” and hopes to invite new and existing customers back again soon.

The website also points to a brand new website which has very limited information on it.

The venue is unlikely to be open to the public anytime soon, as the UK’s is under lockdown conditions in order to “flatten the curve” of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hardship for many of the UK’s gay venues

Since the last week of March 2020, the UK’s LGBT+ bars and clubs were ordered to shut, along with many other “non-essential” businesses.

The order also included the UK’s community of gay saunas.

As it currently stands bars and clubs will not be allowed to open again for the foreseeable future, putting immense pressure onto the “gay scene”, which has already suffered a slew of closures in recent years due to ever-increasing rents in cities and generally falling footfall.

On May the 10th the UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, laid out tentative plans to reopen parts of the UK’s economy. The hospitality industry, arguably the hardest hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, will be one of the last to be reopened.

Some of the industry would be permitted to commence trading again on 4th July, but that was contingent on a number of factors, including keeping the number of new infections of COVID-19 down and the ability to maintain social distancing measures within the premises.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like

A note from the editor. These are tough times for us all. Without a doubt. But we're here for you and want to continue being here for you for the foreseeable future. THEGAYUK.com needs your help to survive. Due to the nature of the articles that we publish, we find it very hard to monetize our site and have been heavily restricted by ad platforms. This leaves us two ways of making money to keep this site going. 1) We run an online shop which we encourage you to visit and if you can make a purchase and 2) We run popup shops at the prides we media partner with. As you'll no doubt be aware the majority of pride events have been cancelled or postponed for 2020, which leaves our site at risk of closure. Around 70 per cent of our funding comes from these popup shops. So we have a severe funding shortfall for 2020. If just 100 people who use this site each donated £2 per month we'd be able to pay for the hosting for the rest of the year - meaning we can continue to keep THEGAYUK online. Please, if you can, consider donating £2 or whatever you can to keep us going. Thank you. Jake