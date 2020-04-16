A note from the editor.
The annual Acts Of Remembrance organised by the 17-24-40 National Hate Crime Awareness Week to remember three attacks that terrorised London’s minorities during April 1999, resulting in the nail bombing of the Admiral Duncan pub have been cancelled following the Government’s advice that there are to be no public gatherings of more than two people.
The nail bomb attack on the Admiral Duncan pub killed three people and injured 70 more.
Every year the charity organises three events to mark the bombings that took place in Brixton, Brick Lane and in Soho. This year those events have been cancelled and an online event will take place instead.
The organisation also paid tribute to a volunteer who sadly passed away in March.
Paul Quigley volunteered for the organisation sadly died in March from complications from COVID-19.
17-24-30 cancelled all volunteer sessions on the 10th March – before the government ordered the UK into lockdown.
“One of a kind”
A spokesperson for 17-24-30 said, “It’s very difficult to find the words we need to express our sadness at losing Paul, he was one of a kind.
“Paul was a popular guy, a genuine warm-hearted soul who could be quite outspoken at times. He had a gorgeous smile and the ability to make those around him laugh with his witty observations. He will be sorely missed. Our love and condolences go out to his family and friends”.
Where will the Acts Of Remembrance take place?
There will be three online Acts of Remembrance to mark the 21st anniversaries of the London Nail Bomb attacks on Brixton, Brick Lane and Soho.
You can register to join here: Brixton, Brick Lane and Soho.
