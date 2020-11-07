There is help. Here are the numbers you need.

Millions of people unable to leave their homes due to new lockdown restricions enacted by the government, but it’s important to remember, that if you’re or you know someone who is in danger from someone you or they live with, that there are resources to help.

Northumbria’s police force was keen to say that they were there to support survivors during the next month and beyond.

If your home is not save seek support

Northumbria Police’s Detective Superintendent Deborah Alderson, of the Safeguarding Department, said: “We know that home is not a safe place for those experiencing domestic abuse, and another lockdown vastly limits a physical escape and access to friends, family and support networks.

“If your home is not a safe environment then we urge you to seek support, to contact police. We will do everything we can do to support you which can include finding safe accommodation for you and your children or removing abusers from homes.

“The police are always here for you and lockdown should not mean locked up with your abuser. Anyone suffering abuse is allowed to leave their home and seek support from police, charities, friends or family.”

What are the helplines available for victims of domestic abuse

National Domestic Abuse Helpline

0808 2000 247

The Men’s Advice Line, for male domestic abuse survivors

0808 801 0327

The Mix, free imformation and support for under 25s in the UK.

0808 808 4994

National LGBT+ Domestic Abuse Helpline

0800 999 5428

Karma Nirvana (support for “honour” based violence and forced marriage)

0800 5999 247

Samaritans

116 123

Respect Helpline

0808 802 4040

