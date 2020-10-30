QC Jo Maugham, director of the Good Law Project has said that they believe that the BBC’s conduct is “unlawful and discriminatory” after a backlash over its policies and guidelines on what events some of its staff members can and cannot attend, with or without permission from the corporation.
Guidelines published on Thursday said BBC News and current affairs employees shouldn’t attend marches about “controversial issues”.
Maugham stated that the GLP had “instructed leading and junior Counsel and intend to send a formal pre-action protocol letter”
The Good Law Project has also asked to hear from LGBT+ employees and people who are from Black and Ethnic minorities of the corporation who would like to join their challenge.
The BBC’s Director General, Tim Davie, who was once a councillor for the Conservative Party in Hammersmith in 1993 and 1994, was keen to stress that BBC staffers were allowed to attend prides saying that attending Pride events and said that attending a parade was possible while staying inside the guidelines, but “due care needs to be given to the guidance and staff need to ensure that they are not seen to be taking a stand on politicised or contested issues”.