UPDATED SEPTEMBER 2020

Here are all the latest drag shows and films that Netflix has to offer for streaming in the UK.

AJ And The Queen

AJ AND THE QUEEN

Netflix decided to put RuPaul in front of the camera, not as a judge of her famous show, but as an actor in AJ And The Queen, it was met with mix reactions – while it garnered a fan base, it ultimately only got one series from Netflix.

Dancing Queen

Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards rules the dance school and the night clubs in this warts and all, fly on the wall reality series. Reality TV at its cattiest.

The Death and Life Of Marsha P Johnson, Documentary

Marsha was known as one of the fearless faces of the gay-rights movement. The cops ruled her death a suicide, but her friends aren’t so sure and demand answers.

Hurricane Bianca, From Russia With Hate, Comedy

Bianca Del Rio returns for another filmic outing when she is lured to Russia under false pretences. She soon turns the country up-side-down.

Paris Is Burning, Documentary

This Sundance prize-winning documentary is an intimate portrait of 1980’s Harlem drag balls: a world of fierce competition, sustenance, and survival.

Pose

Set in 1987, this drama series follows Blanca as she starts her own house. Starring Billy Porter and Evan Peters. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck and Steven Canals.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

This has pretty much become a staple for Netflix and has helped cement RuPaul as the world’s most bankable Drag Queen. It currently has 12 seasons of the show available to stream. Catch up with all your favourite DQs from Bianca Del Rio to Trixie Mattel.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked

Next from the RuPaul treasure trove of content is Untucked. Although there’s only one season of this, but the reality show gives you the chance to go “backstage” and get all the juicy gossip.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars

A chance to catch up with your favourite queens from past seasons. Netflix only carries season 4 of the show, but if you need more RuPaul – then you can always watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular

What’s camper than Christmas? RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular is. Watch as Latrice Royale, Shangela and Kim Chi battle it out to become the number 1 Christmas queen.

Super Drags

Campy, adult animated series with drag queens saving the gay community for an evil nemesis.

Trixie Mattel Moving Parts

Drag Queen superstar Trixie Mattel allows the cameras into her life to document the highs and lows, post-RPDR in this intimate film.

