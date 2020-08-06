It's not yellow - mellow!

Big Brother‘s Aaron Frew has unveiled quite a shocking new hair colour.

Normally when celebs reveal a new, daring hair colour it might be a silver or a true platinum blonde (ala Adam Lambert), but Big Brother star Aaron has gone for a Bart Simpson YELLOW – and we’re actually really kinda digging it.

The star uploaded a picture of his new look to his Instagram profile, saying, “it’s yellow season bitches”.

Celebrity hairstylist Carl Bembridge remarked that the shocking colour was definitely a winner for the model saying, “This looks sick”.

The look certainly has gone down well with the reality star, turned model’s fan base as it amassed over 2000 likes.

Do you think you could pull off the yellow look?

