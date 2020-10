Every day throughout October, the team at Warwickshire Pride are announcing their LGBT+ Icons for Black History Month. Today it's Cleo Kambugo

October 14th Cleo Kambugo

Who is today’s black LGBT+ icon? It’s Cleo Kambugo Kentaro, a Ugandan actress and activist who decided to live openly as a trans woman in a country where it’s dangerous to do so. #BHM #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/0xrN7OfbqZ — Warwickshire Pride (@WarksPride) October 14, 2020

