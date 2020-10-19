Every day throughout October, the team at Warwickshire Pride are announcing their LGBT+ Icons for Black History Month. Today it's Angela Davis

October 19th Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox is today’s black LGBT+ icon. She is an American actress and LGBT+ activist, probably best known for her role in Orange is the New Black. She was the first openly trans person to be nominated for a Pimetime Emmy Award in any acting category. #BHM #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/V5zPYyoVl3 — Warwickshire Pride (@WarksPride) October 19, 2020

