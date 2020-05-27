⭐⭐⭐⭐

The Corsa name was first unleashed onto the British public in 1993. Here, it superseded the Vauxhall Nova and had the model reference Corsa B. Over in Europe, the Nova was known as the Opel Corsa (Corsa A) but let’s not get bogged down with the details.

It’s hard to appreciate the impact the humble Vauxhall Corsa has had on the automotive world. It’s not a particularly revolutionary, but man it had an impact.

How many young kids have learnt to drive in a Corsa, or had a Corsa as a first car? Maybe you had one as a first car? As it happens, I have a Corsa C parked outside the house as I write this. It’s no2 son’s first car.

In 2017, PSA bought the Vauxhall brand from GM and has been busy rejuvenating the brand since then.

This all-new Vauxhall Corsa is a result of the new PSA influence and is based on the EMP1 platform, the same platform that the excellent Peugeot 208 is built on.

Our press car was the well-appointed Elite Nav, fitted with the 1.5 Turbo Diesel engine. It’s a peppy and frugal unit, producing 102PS (100bhp) and giving back up to 70mpg. You also have the choice of two petrol engines (75PS/74bhp non-turbo or 100PS/99bhp turbocharged) and even an electric variant.

It had the 6-speed manual gearbox rather than the 8-speed automatic gearbox. My preference is a manual and it’s a good gearbox that suits the car.

Vauxhall offers the new Corsa in 6 trim options. Ours was the Elite Nav, top of the family tree. This is a well-appointed car with standard equipment including; 10-inch colour touchscreen, IntelliLux automatic LED Matrix Headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and start, adaptive cruise control, leather seat trim with driver seat massage function and front heated seats, auto wipers, power-folding door mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a panoramic rear-view camera, privacy glass, black roof and much more. Very impressive for a small car.

Vauxhall list up to 53.3mpg on petrol engines, with C02 from just 93g/km C02. With the diesel engine, up to 70.6mpg and from 85g/km CO2. This diesel Corsa was had a 0-60mph time of 10.2 seconds.

Vauxhall’s new Corsa is fun to drive. I’m not a small guy and if I had a couple of criticisms, it would be that the driver’s seat was a little small. I found it a little short in leg support and not high enough at the back. Having said that, I’m not the target audience for this car. Also, the interior was very black.

It has a great chassis, comfortable and fun, it works really well.

I enjoyed the diesel, it’s a good engine that suits the car. I’m keen to try the full-electric version, I think it would be a really good, fun car to drive. The new Corsa has a really good chassis and with an electric powertrain, should be very interesting.

In summary, the new Vauxhall Corsa is a good looking, well built, well-equipped car. It’s fun to drive, practical and economical. There’s a range of incentives and finance deals to make the Corsa a great buy too.

It’s a tough sector with plenty of competition. Renault Clio, Volkswagen Polo, Ford Fiesta and of course the Peugeot 208. I’m no Clio or Polo fan and find the Fiesta a bit bland. The 208 could be a problem for the Corsa though.

Vauxhall’s new Corsa starts from £15,925.00, with the Elite Nav starting from £30,310.00.

Journo @ Blacktopmedia & freelance for various digital & print publications & some corporate mags. Big petrol head, particularly bikes!

