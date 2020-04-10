Lockdown and quarantine mean the actor can’t be with his family to mourn the loss of his sister, Julie.

Colton Haynes has said he is “loss for words” after his sister Julie passed away. The actor said that his sister has died “after a long battle with cancer”.

Sharing photos of his late sister, on his Instagram account, the actor said that he was trying to focus on being grateful that “she doesn’t have to suffer any longer & remembering all the incredible times we’ve had together”.

Tragedy

However, like many people who have lost a family member during the COVID-19 pandemic, Colton has found that he can’t be with other family members as governments have installed lockdown or shelter in place rulings to help “flatten the curve” of the fast-spreading virus.

He wrote, “I just feel absolutely gutted that our family can’t be together to hold one another during this crippling time”.

Julie was twenty years older than Colton and they both have different mothers, however, according to Queerty, they were both incredibly close.

According to her obituary, Julie, who was 51, is survived by her husband and three children, as well as both of her parents, siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Celebrity friends of Colton’s were on hand to send their virtual love and thoughts, with Ruby Rose saying, “Sending you so much love beautiful. I am so sorry” and Michael Turchin adding, “Ugh so so sorry to hear this buddy. Sending you lots of love”

