Today from 5.30 PM Cornwall Pride will attempt the world’s first online Pride tour!

It was born from the idea that Pride should come to you, especially in one of the most rural places in the UK.

A statement from the ogranisers said, “

In the midst of this pandemic all our communities have gone through so much, it’s time to focus our ability to be together.



“Pride is there to bring everyone together, through the locations and representations of everyone right here in Cornwall.

“We are following guidelines, we are social distancing, we are washing our hands and we are when required wearing face masks.

Live streaming from 18 towns across Cornwall

So the Cornwall Pride team have announced a schedule of performances that will be live-streamed live from 18 different towns across Cornwall online across YouTube, Facebook and other platforms to your home Sunday 21st from 5.30 pm!



This has not been seen anywhere in the world and no one has ever attempted this type of project for Pride.

Here’s who will be joining the live online Pride Tour.

With the support of Cornwall Fire & Rescue (the Pride Responders). They are taking their Phoenix fire truck to each location to present Cornwall Pride Unleashed across the whole of Cornwall! Layla Zee Susan Drag Queen and the Chair of Cornwall Pride will be hosting from each location. Bringing you incredible local talent:

Dusk at Dawn’s, Polly Jones, Company B, Megan Elizabeth, Ciaran Rutherfurd, Sammy Shepherd, Perrin Hooper, Kiera Chard, James Shead, Stone Roots, Ali Hoswell, Tom Cary, Kernow Bedroom Choir and Molly Hocking.

The statement added,

“With many other community speakers and interviews from all over Cornwall joining us, and bringing the community together right when it is needed the most!”

To watch and be involved visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/554833025401575/

