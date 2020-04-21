And there was wine... lots of wine

Husbands Matthew and Nathaniel Kenworthy-Gomes went nude (almost) on a marathon baking session on Facebook live yesterday night to raise money for Cornwall Hospice Care.

The hunky duo, who are usually behind the scenes preparing to stage Cornwall’s only Pride, garnered thousands of viewers and hundreds of comments and likes from friends and fans who cheered the couple on as they attempted to cook the perfect cake.

The plan was to go completely nude, but anyone who knows about Facebook’s nudity policy will know the pair would have been knocked off the platform very quickly if they had actually bared butt.

However there was still plenty on show for thirsty fans of the couple.

Matthew and Nathaniel, who run Cornwall Pride are trying to raise £1000 for the Cornwall Hospice Care (click here to donate) and currently have raised nearly a third of their target.

The husbands swigged multiple glasses of red and white wine during the epic three-hour session and were even joined by Matthew’s mum, who chinked glasses with the pair.

The hilarious antics are available to catch up with on Facebook. Take a look and get donating, if you can!

Watch the video here:

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like

A note from the editor. These are tough times for us all. Without a doubt. But we're here for you and want to continue being here for you for the foreseeable future. THEGAYUK.com needs your help to survive. Due to the nature of the articles that we publish, we find it very hard to monetize our site and have been heavily restricted by ad platforms. This leaves us two ways of making money to keep this site going. 1) We run an online shop which we encourage you to visit and if you can make a purchase and 2) We run popup shops at the prides we media partner with. As you'll no doubt be aware the majority of pride events have been cancelled or postponed for 2020, which leaves our site at risk of closure. Around 70 per cent of our funding comes from these popup shops. So we have a severe funding shortfall for 2020. If just 100 people who use this site each donated £2 per month we'd be able to pay for the hosting for the rest of the year - meaning we can continue to keep THEGAYUK online. Please, if you can, consider donating £2 or whatever you can to keep us going. Thank you. Jake