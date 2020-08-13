"This isn't the good and positive story we were working towards"

Sadly, what would have been the UK’s first and social distanced pride event, of 2020 has had to be cancelled the organisers of Cornwall Pride have confirmed.

Taking to its official Facebook page, Cornwall Pride said, “This isn’t the good and positive story we were working towards, and we are all gutted and a little bit lost as we have had to make this decision in this way”.

Under revised plans, the event organisers had hoped to stage a pride in timed slots over a number of days to ensure everyone who wanted to come to pride would have options to do so.

The statement added, “However, now with the short lead time, with the mounting cost implications, with the need for a car (there was a new potential Pride Drive-In concept, offered by Dairyland Farm Park), with the real and valid anxious feelings that are felt within the community because of COVID-19, with the anxious feelings on the backlash towards the community of putting a live event (be it with restrictions and safety measures in Newquay or even as a drive-in concept).

“These were all seen as becoming more and more exclusive rather than inclusive.

Prides cancelled world-wide

COVID-19 has seen the mass cancellations of pride events all over the globe. Many have gone online offering their local communities a virtual pride experience.

Working towards many new projects

The Cornwall Pride team continued, “With the recent very negative comments we have received. It is felt that those negative comments could be exaggerated by others in the wider community, therefore will damage and could damage people in the LGBTQ+ community and potentially damage Pride.

“We are working towards many new projects in the coming months and year… there is a lot more to Cornwall Pride than the one day, so we can’t wait to be working on those and supporting the best we can.

“The entire Cornwall Pride team can only say thank you for everything that you have offered. We know there is huge support from everyone, we can only say thank you for now. But we will build from the continued support as Cornwall Pride always does.

