According to new research by scientists COVID-19 could be spread person to person via rimming, after they discovered traces of the virus in patients of those who had been infected.

What’s even more concerning once the patient had no infected cells in their respiratory system, their poop still contained traces.

According to the report from Gastro Journal, swabs of urine, stool and tissues were taken from 73 hospitalised patients. It found that 53 per cent of the patients tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 RNA in their stool samples.

17 of those still had traces even after their respiratory system was clear.

The report said it is possible for a “faecal-oral transmission route” meaning that those people who engage in rimming could be at risk of infection.

Of course the same could be said for those who don’t wash their hands after going to the loo. Faecal matter can find its way on to the hands – and spread from person to person or person to object – like phones and door handles.

In any case, it’s probably wise to use moist toilet wipes after using the loo and whipping out the old douche if you’re in the mood for licking the chocolate cave.

The best advice from the NHS is to stay at home and self-isolate if you have a high temperature and a new continuous cough.

It also advocates:

wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds

always wash your hands when you get home or into work

use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

put used tissues in the bin immediately and wash your hands afterwards

try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell

