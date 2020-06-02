If you’re a fan of man on man porn that’s genuinely trying (and succeeding in our opinion) to change mainstream gay porn then you’ll have to check out the latest offer from Davey Wavey‘s porn studio, Himeros.

To celebrate 2020’s pride season, Himeros is offering TWO YEARS of porn streaming pass for the price of one.

So for $179.40, you’ll get full access to Himeros output, which is the equivalent to just $7.48 per month.

Along with the offer the studio has also published it’s Porn Star Bill Of Rights – and it’s pretty powerful reading.

It includes:

Himeros.TV does not fetishise models’ ages, shapes, ethnicities, gender expressions, sizes or colours. All Himeros.TV shoots are drug and alcohol-free. All models provided with mental health support. All models paid fair and liveable wage All content is consensual.

To enjoy this offer, click here

Just so you know THEGAYUK.com will benefit from an affiliate fee if you click through and sign up.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like

A note from the editor. These are tough times for us all. Without a doubt. But we're here for you and want to continue being here for you for the foreseeable future. THEGAYUK.com needs your help to survive. Due to the nature of the articles that we publish, we find it very hard to monetize our site and have been heavily restricted by ad platforms. This leaves us two ways of making money to keep this site going. 1) We run an online shop which we encourage you to visit and if you can make a purchase and 2) We run popup shops at the prides we media partner with. As you'll no doubt be aware the majority of pride events have been cancelled or postponed for 2020, which leaves our site at risk of closure. Around 70 per cent of our funding comes from these popup shops. So we have a severe funding shortfall for 2020. If just 100 people who use this site each donated £2 per month we'd be able to pay for the hosting for the rest of the year - meaning we can continue to keep THEGAYUK online. Please, if you can, consider donating £2 or whatever you can to keep us going. Thank you. Jake