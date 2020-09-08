Should women become womxn?

The word “Womxn” has been trending on Twitter after a TedTalk’s account said that their use of the word “Womxn” was not a typo. That Tweet went on to be severely ratio’d with over 6,300 comments. Mainly of people complaining about the term.

TEDxLondon wrote, “that’s not a typo: ‘womxn’ is a spelling of ‘women’ that’s more inclusive and progressive. The term sheds light on the prejudice, discrimination, and institutional barriers womxn have faced, and explicitly includes non-cisgender women.”

Alison Moyet has made a very good point about the word, “Womxn”, which is supposed to be a much more inclusive way of including all types of women, including trans women. Her point, in a nutshell, is why is “Mxn” being used for men?

Which is a good point. If women are being asked to accept womxn shouldn’t men be expected to use mxn?

She wrote, “Womxn but not Mxn? Why would that not be problematic for anyone desirous of inclusive language? Inclusive language must include or it is otherwise”.

Womxn but not Mxn?

Why would that not be problematic for anyone desirous of inclusive language?

Inclusive language must include or it is otherwise. — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) September 8, 2020

What do you think? If Women becomes Womxn, should Men become Mxn?

