A new survey has shown that only 5% of nude scenes featured LGBT+ characters. Out of 27 hours of footage that was studied, that equates to just 42 minutes and 45 seconds of on-screen nude time.

When broken down further it appeared that just under 7% of male nudity is by a gay or bi male character and just 4% for gay, bi or lesbian women. It also is worth noting that in the vast majority of cases, the LGBT+ character was played by a heterosexual actor.

The rest of the nudity discovered (95%) was reserved for heterosexual characters.

The study, which was conducted by Bingo Sites, defined nudity as showing their ‘buttocks’, ‘breasts’, or ‘genitals.

Which actors have appeared in the most scenes nude as a LGBTQ+ character?

Call Me By Your Name (2017) star, Timothée Chalamet tops our nudity ranking of male actors. Of all nude scenes Timothée has appeared in, he has been a gay character in 66.7% of them.

Males

Actor % of Gay Scenes Timothée Chalamet 66.7% Joseph Gordon-Levitt 50% Guillermo Pfening 50% Steve Howey 50% Mark Ruffalo 27.3% Colin Farrell 20% Ewan McGregor 16.7% Keanu Reeves 16.7% Antonio Banderas 5.9%

Females

Of all of Kate Mara’s nude scenes across her filmographies, she has been an LGBT+ character in all of them.

Actress % of LGBTQ Scenes Kate Mara 100% Ellen Page 50% Stana Katic 50% Hilary Swank 36.4% Laia Costa 16.7% Lindsay Lohan 16.7% Elizabeth Berkley 9.1% Salma Hayek 7.1% Christina Ricci 6.3% Charlize Theron 3.7%

