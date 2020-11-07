A new survey has shown that only 5% of nude scenes featured LGBT+ characters. Out of 27 hours of footage that was studied, that equates to just 42 minutes and 45 seconds of on-screen nude time.
When broken down further it appeared that just under 7% of male nudity is by a gay or bi male character and just 4% for gay, bi or lesbian women. It also is worth noting that in the vast majority of cases, the LGBT+ character was played by a heterosexual actor.
The rest of the nudity discovered (95%) was reserved for heterosexual characters.
The study, which was conducted by Bingo Sites, defined nudity as showing their ‘buttocks’, ‘breasts’, or ‘genitals.
Which actors have appeared in the most scenes nude as a LGBTQ+ character?
Call Me By Your Name (2017) star, Timothée Chalamet tops our nudity ranking of male actors. Of all nude scenes Timothée has appeared in, he has been a gay character in 66.7% of them.
Males
|Actor
|% of Gay Scenes
|Timothée Chalamet
|66.7%
|Joseph Gordon-Levitt
|50%
|Guillermo Pfening
|50%
|Steve Howey
|50%
|Mark Ruffalo
|27.3%
|Colin Farrell
|20%
|Ewan McGregor
|16.7%
|Keanu Reeves
|16.7%
|Antonio Banderas
|5.9%
Females
Of all of Kate Mara’s nude scenes across her filmographies, she has been an LGBT+ character in all of them.
|Actress
|% of LGBTQ Scenes
|Kate Mara
|100%
|Ellen Page
|50%
|Stana Katic
|50%
|Hilary Swank
|36.4%
|Laia Costa
|16.7%
|Lindsay Lohan
|16.7%
|Elizabeth Berkley
|9.1%
|Salma Hayek
|7.1%
|Christina Ricci
|6.3%
|Charlize Theron
|3.7%