Blu Hydrangea shared the sweetest snap of herself and her boyfriend and told fans that they were celebrating six years together.

The 24-year-old drag queen, who starred in the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and became known for her shady comebacks and snarky observations, told fans, “6 years ago, this guy took me by the hand and brought me on this incredible adventure!”

6 years ago, this guy took me by the hand and brought me on this incredible adventure! 💞

I love him a lot 🥺✨ pic.twitter.com/bwNZ32mfux — Blu Hydrangea (@BluHydrangea_) September 1, 2020

The post quickly racked up thousands of likes and numerous RTs.

Her fellow RPDR UK stars were quick to congratulate the pair with Davida De Campo writing “OMG, you babies”

Omg you babies! — Divina De Campo (@Divinadecampo) September 1, 2020

While Cheryl Hole wrote, “My babies”

My babies ❤️ — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) September 1, 2020

Six years ago Blu would have been 18, but that didn’t stop fans wondering whether the pair were actually in high school when they met!

Fans couldn’t get over how young Blu looked in the 2014 picture, with one saying, “Jesus you two look you’d barely started high school! Great skin obvs helps! Happy anniversary”

And another added, “literally floored by how tiny u r in the first pic. y’all r so cute”

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

