⭐⭐⭐

A film with a title Butt Boy and a tagline ‘assume the position’ surely has to be watched, no?

The title does have a sexual connotation but this is not what the film is about – in a way.

Butt Boy is actually a dramatic horror film where you’ll laugh because it’s just so ridiculous!

The story is about one man with a mundane job and a mundane family – he has no joy in life whatsoever! Then one day he goes to see his doctor for a physical where the doctor does the inevitable finger up the ass prostate exam. However our hero, former alcoholic Chip (Tyler Cornack – who also wrote and directed this plum role for himself – not), really enjoyed the prostate exam. He enjoyed it so much that when he gets home he starts to insert more items up his arse, including butt plugs. But these items go up and then inside him. Soon enough household items, his dog, and then people go up there. Yes, you read that right – his butt starts sucking up people.

At an AA meeting Chip is assigned to be the sponsor of new guy Russel (Tyler Rice), a police detective. After a child goes missing at Chip’s company on bring your child to work day, Russel is coincidentally assigned to the case. And while he doesn’t quite want to investigate Chip despite all evidence that seems to point to him, Russel goes missing too, and I don’t have to tell you where he winds up! It’s hard to believe plot that just keeps getting messier and messier until the penultimate final scene that’s truly explosive!

Critics have been harsh to this film, yes it’s bad. But it’s a film that’s not meant to be taken seriously (come on – with a title like that you can’t take it seriously). Good turns by Rice and Shelby Dash who plays Chip’s frustrated wife elevate the film a bit, but it’s ultimately a film that will definitely take your mind off real-world problems!

Available on Amazon and all good digital retailers.

Tim Baros writes film and theatre articles/ reviews for Pride Life and The American magazines and websites, as well as for Hereisthecity.com, Blu-RayDefinition.com and TheGayUK.com. He has also written for In Touch and TNT Magazines, SquareMile.com and LatinoLife.co.uk. He is a voting member for the UK Regional Critics Circle and the Gay & Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association (GALECA – of which he is the UK representative). In addition, he has produced and directed two films: The Shirt and Rex Melville Desire: The Musical. www.theentertainmentwebsite.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like

A note from the editor. These are tough times for us all. Without a doubt. But we're here for you and want to continue being here for you for the foreseeable future. THEGAYUK.com needs your help to survive. Due to the nature of the articles that we publish, we find it very hard to monetize our site and have been heavily restricted by ad platforms. This leaves us two ways of making money to keep this site going. 1) We run an online shop which we encourage you to visit and if you can make a purchase and 2) We run popup shops at the prides we media partner with. As you'll no doubt be aware the majority of pride events have been cancelled or postponed for 2020, which leaves our site at risk of closure. Around 70 per cent of our funding comes from these popup shops. So we have a severe funding shortfall for 2020. If just 100 people who use this site each donated £2 per month we'd be able to pay for the hosting for the rest of the year - meaning we can continue to keep THEGAYUK online. Please, if you can, consider donating £2 or whatever you can to keep us going. Thank you. Jake