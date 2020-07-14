Over 600 people have now donated.

The official fundraiser, created by Reading Pride to help the families of James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails who all sadly died after an attack in Reading has reached over £15,000.

A fundraiser by Reading Pride on behalf of the victims of the incident in Forbury Park where three men sadly lost their lives nearly a month ago, has raised in excess of £15,000 to help with funeral costs and a permanent tribute. Over six hundred people have donated to the fundraiser, which at the time of publishing stood at £15,335.

Permanent Tribute

It is also hoped that the funds raised will go towards a permanent tribute to the three men in Forbury Gardens in Reading town centre, where the three were killed.

The park has now reopened for reflection and tributes.

The fundraiser page has a statement which reads,

“With the tragic event within our community in Reading on Saturday 20th June 2020, we’re hoping to raise some money and funds to help support the families for funeral costs.

“As well as a permanent tribute within Forbury Gardens, so everyone has a physical memento to remember the tragic loss of lives that have occurred.”

Three died, multiple people were injured

James Furlong, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails were all enjoying an evening in Forbury Gardens when, according to witnesses at the park, their attacker approached them and others, with what has been described as a 5-inch knife.

Terror suspect, Khairi Saadallah is accused of murdering James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, on the evening of 20th June in Forbury Gardens. Saadallah is also charged with the attempted murder of three other people. His trial is set for late November.

To donate, click here

