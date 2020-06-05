Decoding BDSM – if you see “BDSM” in someone’s dating or Grindr profile, here is what it means.

Simply put, BDSM is an acronym for Bondage, Discipline, Sadism and Masochism.

There are many forms of BDSM and they run a spectrum from light power play, like blindfolds and furry handcuffs to rough abuse – including genital abuse like CBT (cock and ball torture).

Usually, a person takes up a preferred role, dominant or subservient, masochist or sadist, although of course, you’ll get people who like to switch, between the many roles.

The dom is usually the person doling out the punishment or pain, while the sub is the receiver.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the first known use of BDSM was in 1991.

So what is Bondage, Discipline, Sadism and Masochism?

Bondage is where the tying up of your partner with roles, cables, cable ties, scarves or actual chains. The idea is to restrict your partner’s movement. Again this could be on the lighter side, with just bounding someone’s hands to a full-body restriction suit, made from rubber.

Discipline could be corporal punishment like hits and spanks, but it could be verbal discipline as well.

Sadism is where someone is turned on by cruelty or humiliation inflicted upon another.

Masochism is the opposite of sadism. It’s where you are turned on by subjected to physical pain or humiliation.

BDSM in the gay community is not uncommon, with many guys trying out one form or another within relationships or other hookups. Many enjoy power play and enjoy the taking of dom or sub-roles, just as their heterosexual counterparts do.

Many people associate leather wear like harnesses and hogtie with the likes of homoerotic imagery like Tom of Finland or the activities of the annual Folsom street fair in San Francisco.

It is important to distinguish between consensual BDSM activities between consenting adults and those who are being abused or coerced against their wills.

Although BDSM does involve abuse, it is welcomed by the recipient, whereas sexual abuse isn’t.

