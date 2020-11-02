Double up!

Decoding DP – if you see “DP” in someone’s dating or Grindr profile, here is what it means.

Simply put it means Double Penetration.

Yes, that’s two cocks up your bum. Not for the faint-hearted and probably only for a guy who is an experienced bottom.

He’ll probably need quite a bit of prep time and a lot of warming up with a lot of foreplay. Remember not to rush the experience and take your time.

Oh and with any kind of anal sex, don’t forget the lube, go for a long-lasting lube, like a silicone-based lube, which is less tacky than water-based lube and generally lasts much longer without drying out.

