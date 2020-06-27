The Father Ted creator has been suspended from Twitter after apparently tweeting about transgender people.

The author, who Tweets a lot about gender issues, has been apparently suspended from Twitter, just a week after he briefly had his Blue verification tick removed, which was in response to accusing an LGBT+ group of “grooming”. However, Twitter said the removal of his verification was a mistake and later restore it.

His account now has been removed from Twitter entirely, like the suspension of Katie Hopkins, who was removed from the platform entirely early this month.

Linehan’s account suspension comes after he allegedly tweeted “men aren’t women tho”, a response to the Women’s Institute, who wished all their trans members a happy pride.

The WI is a place which welcomes and celebrates all women. As we near toward the end of #PrideMonth, we would like to wish a Happy Pride to all our transgender members.



This brilliant trans pride flag was made by @SocialLitesWI #Pride pic.twitter.com/vfJWHiSwJQ — Women's Institute (@WomensInstitute) June 25, 2020

Linehan revealed that he been locked out of his account numerous times and “forced to delete tweets” in order to gain full access to his account.

The writer has submitted an appeal with Twitter and the Better Business Bureau.

Taking to the Women’s Chat in Mumsnet, Linehan wrote,

“Recently, I keep being locked out of my account and forced to delete tweets to get back in. The latest tactic by trans rights activists is to run a search for any time I’ve used the word ‘groomer’, a phrase Twitter recently decided was Not Allowed

He continued,

“Twitter has a high percentage of trans-identified employees and for some time has been silencing feminists and their allies who run afoul of its absurd ‘misgendering’ policies. The one good thing about my situation is that I’m in great company–Claire Graham, Meghan Murphy, Skylar Gwynn, Miranda Yardley, GNC Centric and many more, important feminist and critical voices who have been silenced for fighting a dangerous ideology that tells children it’s possible to be born into the wrong body.”



Twitter confirmed that Linehan’s account “has been permanently suspended after repeated violations of our rules against hateful conduct and platform manipulation”.

