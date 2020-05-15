The gay hook up giant, Grindr, is now allowing people to “boost” their profiles on the platform – and it’s a different price for everyone. Although it’s not entirely clear what the parameters are for the price difference.

Some users of Grindr who logged in yesterday will have noticed a couple of new features. One of which hasn’t gone down too well, namely the ability to “boost” or promote your profile to the top of people’s user grids.

“Greedy As Hell”

Grindr has numerous revenue streams from its Unlimited and Xtra services and will also generate a healthy income from the ads and promotions it runs via its platform.

Now it has added a “boost” feature which will effectively put your profile at the top of people’s pages. However, it seems that the price you’ll pay varies on your location.

While one user in Nottingham was being charged £3.09 per hour for a boost, a user in London was being charged £4.99 for the exact same service.

We asked our Twitter followers their thoughts, and it’s fair to say the new product from Grindr is not a welcome feature with one user branding the company “greedy as hell”.

So #grindr is introducing a boost feature where you can pay for your profile to come up first… £3.09 for an hour. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/KIAialGbHB — TheGayUK Magazine (@TheGayUK) May 14, 2020

THEGAYUK.com reached to Grindr for comment.

Will You Be Using Grindr's Boost Service? Yes Nope Results Vote

Are you going to be using Grindr’s boost service? Use the comments to let us know.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like

A note from the editor. These are tough times for us all. Without a doubt. But we're here for you and want to continue being here for you for the foreseeable future. THEGAYUK.com needs your help to survive. Due to the nature of the articles that we publish, we find it very hard to monetize our site and have been heavily restricted by ad platforms. This leaves us two ways of making money to keep this site going. 1) We run an online shop which we encourage you to visit and if you can make a purchase and 2) We run popup shops at the prides we media partner with. As you'll no doubt be aware the majority of pride events have been cancelled or postponed for 2020, which leaves our site at risk of closure. Around 70 per cent of our funding comes from these popup shops. So we have a severe funding shortfall for 2020. If just 100 people who use this site each donated £2 per month we'd be able to pay for the hosting for the rest of the year - meaning we can continue to keep THEGAYUK online. Please, if you can, consider donating £2 or whatever you can to keep us going. Thank you. Jake