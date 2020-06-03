As Sir Keir Starmer is now the official leader of the opposition, we take a deeper dive into how he has supported LGBT+ rights in the UK.

We looked into Keir Starmer’s voting record on gay and LGBT+ issues to see how LGBT friendly he is.

Since entering the House of Commons as an MP for Holborn and St Pancras in 2015, Starmer has consistently voted pro-gay in laws relating to equality, although it has to be noted that he has very few opportunities to vote in matters concerning the rights of LGBT+ people in the UK – as there haven’t been many LGBT+ bills debated in parliament.

Overall Keir has voted on 1 issue relating to the LGBT community. On that major piece of legislation, Keir Starmer voted in favour or positively for equality.

In 2019 he voted to allow same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.

“Full solidarity” with the LGBT+ community

In Feb 2020, before he became the Labour leader, he tweeted that he fully supported the LGBT Labour group saying that he stood in “full solidarity” with Labour’s LGBT+ members.

He added that he would “defend LGBT+ rights and protections, and campaign with you for the changes rightly prioritised”.

These pledges and @LGBTLabour have my full support. I stand in full solidarity with our LGBT+ members and the wider community, will defend LGBT+ rights and protections, and campaign with you for the changes rightly prioritised here. Look forward to the hustings! https://t.co/umSzlHfRbu — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 13, 2020

Overall in the opinion of THEGAYUK.com editorial team, Keir Starmer, politically has been an ally to LGBT+ people.

