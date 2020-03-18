Health officials have outlined guidance for self-isolating if you have symptoms of Covid-19.
The symptoms of Covid-19 include a new continuous cough and/ or a high temperature.
The guidance states that if you live alone and you have those symptoms you should stay at home for 7 days from when the symptoms started.
If you live with other people but they are well, they should stay at home for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.
Making sure that people self-isolate for 14 days will “greatly reduce the overall amount of infection the household could pass on to others in the community” according to the Government issued guidance.