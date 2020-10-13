Oh and she's making lots and lots of CASH!

There’s money to be made in the gold-rush that is OnlyFans and Drag Queens, especially of the RuPaul Drag Race alumni are making sure to cash in on their fame.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Plastique Tiara has recently followed in the footsteps of Cardi B, Blac Chyna and Bella Thorne, in becoming the latest high profile name to join OnlyFans. Queen Plastique charges her fans $22.49 (£17.73) per month to explore an x-rated side of this drag persona and combined with her 1.8m Instagram following, SlotsUp calculated her estimated earnings to be £480,674 per month.

Fellow contender, Shea Coulee charges a monthly subscription price of $4.99 (£3.94) and combined with her Instagram following of 1.3m the Drag Race star could earn £122,771 per month flashing for cash on OnlyFans… Shantay, you stay!

So how did the researchers work out how much drag queens could be paid?

Users charge their followers a monthly subscription fee to see their photos and videos and OnlyFans take a commission of around 20%. The adult platform has its own calculator to work out how much celebs could be earning, all based on their social media following. https://onlyfans.com/how

Would you support another National Lockdown? Advertisements Yes No Not sure Results Vote

We’ve combined their Instagram followers with their average monthly subscription price, and taken off OnlyFans 20% commission to estimate what each of these stars could be earning.

It’s probably only a matter of time before the other queens cash in on the Cam action for the $$$

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

You Might Like