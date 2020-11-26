slurp slurp

If you’re looking to give the perfect blow job or become a master in good oral sex, then read on.

*This article contains images that might not be suitable for work*

Going down, blow job, giving head, oral sex, whatever you call it, it’s one of the pure joys of being gay/bi or just cock loving, let’s face it. Aside from bum fun, it’s one of the most gay-defining sex acts – putting another man’s penis in your mouth – it doesn’t get gayer than that!

But what constitutes a good blow job?

It’s not quite the advice that can be passed down from your father (but maybe from your Daddy) but most of us learn about blow jobs via porn and well, trial and error.

The problem with trial and error is that it often requires us to be confident to tell our partner what we’re feeling – and that can be harder than you might think, for fear of offending.

So when guys were recently asked on THEGAYUK community, what advice they’d give, guys did not hold back with their amazing little tidbits on giving love to the purple-headed love monster.

inspiration from Cocky Boys

Practice makes perfect

Practice on a banana. Use lots of saliva and use your lips. Enjoy it like you were sucking on a tall ice cream that’s melting quickly. VIA

Use tongue, not teeth

Move your head up and down even side to side if you please. This might seems like common sense but you’d be surprised. Don’t suck too hard.. one guy gave me head took the word “suck” way too literally. He literally sucked it like a breath mint that was suppose to melt away. It was awkward to be stuck in that position the entire time. Don’t do that. VIA

Put yourself in his shoes

Inspiration from BEL AMI

Imagine what feels good to you (if you’ve had head before at least) or when you’re jerking off… and do that to him… just go slow at first and get comfortable with it. You’ll soon learn what the other guy is liking and what he isn’t… Don’t forget to use your tongue. Lots! VIA

The eyes

lots of eye contact, if he’s into that. Most guys are. Whatever position you are in, see if you can look him in the eye has your have his cock head in your mouth. HOT AF. VIA

Don’t be extra

Don’t try and impress with your skills. Just do what comes naturally. VIA

Don’t always go for the deep throat

I’m not that huge a fan of deep throating. It’s not that comfortable for the receiver. especially if you can’t get the whole damn thing down your throat. It feels like it’s getting crushed and it kinda hurts. Plus I don’t know about anyone else, but the sound of a guy gagging makes me feel like I’m gonna gag. Really not sexy. VIA



inspiration from Lucas Entertainment

Enjoy every inch

Take time every cm / inch of that cock. Maybe trying something new with each section. Thin tonguing for the pee hole, lips for the tip, teeth (lightly) on the shaft, flat tongue action on his balls, a lapping motion on his groin. VIA

He’s the cure

Personally, it’s all about enthusiasm. You’ve got to act like you’ve been poisoned and the cure is in his cock. VIA

How risky are Blow Jobs?

Oral sex is a pretty low-risk activity when it comes to some STIs, such as HIV, but you can still catch a number of other infections from blow jobs. Speaking to us from the sexual health clinic, 56 Dean Street, Jake and Jenna told us, “Other nasties like Chlamydia and Gonorrhoea can be passed on by both receiver and giver, and might not even show symptoms, however, all these infections can be treated effectively if caught soon enough”.

So you can reduce your risk of catching these by using condoms, flavoured condoms are the best for oral sex and won’t leave a nasty chemical taste in your mouth.

With thanks to Cocky Boys, Lucas Entertainment and Bel Ami (ALL NSFW)

Sexpert, sex worker and sex-positive. All things cock, balls and booty. UK-based sex writer who’s looking to bring good sex advice to the gay masses. Always up for trying something new! Send a message through his profile on THEGAYUK social. www.thegayuk.com/profile/jack-devon/