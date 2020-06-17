An oversight?

Journalist India Willoughby just questioned why one of ITV’s flagship daytime programmes, Loose Women has never had any permanent LGBT+ representation on its panel – despite the fact that they have, in the past, talked regularly about LGBT+ issues.

In her now-deleted Tweet, India said, “#LooseWomen has never had a regular panelist who’s LGBT in 30 years. Will this be ever addressed? #2020

Then added, “Currently solely for straight, coupled-up, hetero-normative women. That’s the profile.”

The show currently has Kaye Adams, Ruth Lansford, Andrea McLean and Christine Lampard as its regular presenters.

Three out panelists

The show which has been running since 1999, has only featured three out, panellists. None of which had long term contracts.

In 2004, Amy Lamé, who is out and London’s “Night Czar” was a presenter for a brief period and then in 2018, the show saw Anna Richardson take on some hosting responsibilities.

Also in 2018 Mel B had also had a stint as a guest panelist.

THEGAYUK.com reached out to ITV for comment.

