Lockdown means you can’t get your hair done right now, but Chris Appleton has some basic, easy to follow instructions on how to do your hair during the quarantine.

He’s most famous for being a celebrity hairstylist for the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, but Chris Appleton has shared some tips on how to do your own hair (or at least get a partner or housemate to do it for you) at home, during the current COVID-19 lockdown.

If you’re not quite ready for a Joe Exotic style mullet, you might want to take the tips offered by Chris in an Instagram post he recently published. There are only a few steps to recreate that freshly barbered look – according to the stylist.

He starts the video saying that you’ll need four items for the perfect trim.

Scissors Clippers Sectioning clips Comb.

He starts off by explaining that you’ll need to section off the hair, so you know what is going to be short and what parts are going to be long. Sectioning the hair also helps you keep focused on one part of the head at a time.

He also suggests that you use a razor number length that is a bit longer than you’re used to. He suggests a number 4 to begin with because it will leave you a little longer to play with – just in case things go wrong.

Chris then suggests that you start in front of the ear with the razor in an upward motion towards the top of your head while moving slowly towards the back of the hair. Once you’ve done one side, you’ll be ready to start on the other side of your head.

Once you’re finished with that you’ll need to start grading the hair to the top part.

It gets a little bit more complex, but you do this with your scissors and you start from the back and move forward to the front.

Give the video a watch here.

