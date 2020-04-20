A note from the editor.
Okay, we’re living for this quarantine makeover.
While most of us are starting to worry about the state of our quarantine hair Jonathan Bennett has gone full-on platinum and we’re loving it.
It’s been four weeks since we’ve been able to get a cut or colour from a professional hairdresser thanks to the coronavirus lockdown. You can try cutting your own, at home, but watch this video from JLo’s hunky hairstylist first, but are you brave enough to get a bottle of bleach and do your own colouring?
Film actor turned Cake Wars host Jonathan Bennett, who’s been sheltering in place with his partner, Jaymes Vaughan, bleached his hair and we’ve gotta say, it looks sensational.
Oh the fact that he did the reveal topless, is a plus.
We take the pleasures wherever they come.
Since being in lockdown the actor has posted a number of grams on his insta showing off his new look and we’re impressed.
In his latest post, which has been liked over 40,000 times Jonathan joked, “White hair, don’t care!”
What do you think of his new look? Thirsty? Use comments to let us know.
