All the lesbian films available to stream on Netflix.

Netflix has quite a good number of films where, lesbian, bi and curious women are at the heart of the story. Here’s some of the best available to stream.

Good Kisser

My Days Of Mercy

A powerful and heart-wrenching tale of finding love in the least likely of places. Academy Award nominee Ellen Page (Inception, The Umbrella Academy) and Kate Mara (House of Cards) star in the highly compelling and moving romantic drama, My Days of Mercy. Two young women from opposite sides of fierce protests over the death penalty meet on the picket lines and form an unlikely friendship. While both deal with their respective personal issues they grow ever closer, leading to dramatic personal revelations, passion and life-changing romance.

Elisa & Marcela

A forbidden love story, based on true events. In 1901, set in Galicia, Spain, Elisa Sánchez Loriga adopted a male identity to marry another woman, Marcela Gracia Ibeas, making this the first same-sex marriage in Spain.

The Feels

Andi (Constance Wu) and Lu (Angela Trimbur) are excited to celebrate their upcoming wedding with a joint bachelorette weekend in wine country. On the first night, things go awry when one of the brides admits she’s never had an orgasm

Gypsy

Are your temptations too intoxicating to resist? The cast and creators of Netflix Original Series Gypsy discuss Jean’s perfect life, Diane’s deception and her weakness for her desires. Gypsy is now streaming, only on Netflix.

The Miseducation on Cameron Post

After being caught with another girl in the back seat of a car on prom night, Cameron is shipped off to a conversion therapy centre that treats teens. This is her story going against the grain and trusting her inner voice.

Duck Butter

Dissatisfied with the dishonesty they see in dating, strangers Naima (Alia Shawkat) and Sergio (Laia Costa) make a pact to spend 24 straight hours together in an attempt to fast forward their relationship.

You Me Her

The Perfection

It’s time to face the music. Watch The Perfection only on Netflix on May 24, 2019. A troubled musical prodigy (Allison Williams) seeks out the new star pupil of her former school (Logan Browning) with shocking consequences in this elegant and terrifying suspense ride, the most buzzed-about movie at last year’s Fantastic Fest.

The Half Of It

Shy, straight-A student Ellie is hired by sweet but inarticulate jock Paul, who needs help winning over a popular girl. But their new and unlikely friendship gets complicated when Ellie discovers she has feelings for the same girl. From Writer/Director Alice Wu.

Un Freedom

Unfreedom is an indie film which is unique and very different from main stream Indian cinema. As banned in India this film is scheduled to release in various cities of North America on 29th of May, 2015. Directed and written by Raj Amit Kumar this film shows two parallel stories about religious fundamentalism and intolerance; shifting between New York and New Delhi the film Unfreedom is absolutely thought provoking.

A Secret Love

Amid shifting times, two women kept their decades-long love a secret. But coming out later in life comes with its own set of challenges.

What Keeps You Alive

On the eve of their one-year wedding anniversary, Jules and Jackie become embroiled in a merciless fight for their lives when they find themselves pitted against the most unexpected of adversaries: each other. As violence rains down upon their idyllic forest getaway, the women engage in a frenzied psychological and vicious battle that will test the very limits of their instinct to survive. From the mind of Colin Minihan, director of GRAVE ENCOUNTERS and IT STAINS THE SANDS RED, WHAT KEEPS YOU ALIVE is a knife to the throat of 21st century genre cinema.

The Tree Of Blood

Jewel’s Catch One

Jewel’s Catch One’s documents the oldest Black owned disco in America and establishes the legacy of businesswoman, activist, and healer, Jewel Thais-Williams, who stood up against hate and discrimination for 42 years. The story of Jewel and “The Catch” celebrates four decades of music, fashion, celebrity, and activism that helped change the course of our country by breaking down racial, social, and cultural barriers. One of the original safe spaces for both the LGBT and Black communities, The Catch also served as a refuge for many during the AIDS crisis. As her club grew to become known as the “unofficial Studio 54 of the West Coast,” Jewel became a national model for how to discrimination and serve the less fortunate.

Four Minutes

Jenny, a musical prodigy, finds herself behind bars for murder, but one person wants to help her out — Traude, the 80-year-old piano instructor who has taught at the prison for years. Traude plans to enter Jenny in a prestigious competition, but will the headstrong Jenny waste her one chance for redemption?

Let It Snow

When a snowstorm hits a small town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors finds their friendships and love lives unexpectedly colliding.

