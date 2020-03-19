Sad news, as The Chateau, a Pop Up LGBT+ bar and cultural space is set to close at the end of April.

The bar, which started life in Camberwell, London made the announcement that it’s due to close at the end of April.

The statement said, “we’ve held on as long as is humanly possible, but the time has come to move on…”

It added, “The Chateau is an entity without and we will continue to live outside of the basement.

“Thank you to all who have supported us over the last two years, it’s been stunning”.

The bar was planning a raft of events up until the last date in April, however, a further message from the organisers wrote,

“In light of the current situation, we have taken the decision to cancel all events scheduled this week at The Chateau.

“We will keep you posted with our plans going forward. Sending lots of love and strength to all the artists, promoters, djs, freelancers and queers right now and thank you for all your support for the chateau team at this tough time. “