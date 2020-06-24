A new date for the Welsh Pride

Organisers at Llanelli Pride have set a new date for its event due to coronavirus. The event was due to take place on the 17th to 19th July 2020, however, due to government restrictions on gatherings, the organisers have had to push back the date until early September.

Unlike many prides across the UK, which have had to postpone or cancel their events altogether, Llanelli Pride has decided to forge ahead with plans, giving the town of Llanelli its second pride event, after the massive success of its first-ever pride in 2019.

Lockdown easement

The UK has been on lockdown since March, when its government and devolved governments for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, issued restrictions of many day-to-day activities and mass gatherings in order to “flatten the curve” of new COVID-19 infections.

Lockdowns across the UK are now being eased. With many parts of the economy able to reopen.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Llanelli Pride organisers announced the new dates as the 4th, 5th and 6th September. They added, “we constantly watch and monitor the Welsh government. This date may have to be pushed on again.

