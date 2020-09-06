This is a breaking story. Please refresh to see new information.

Police in Birmingham said there have been multiple stabbings in the area near to the gay village.

A murder investigation has now been opened after a man sadly died. A further two people were seriously injured and another five were left with less serious injuries.

A manhunt is now underway and no arrests have been made. The police have not released a description of the suspect.

Police say that at around 12:30 AM this morning there were reports of a stabbing in the city centre. A further number of stabbings happened after.

Police have now cordoned off an area on Hurst Road, which has a number of LGBT+ venues and bars on it.

The police have confirmed that a number of people have been injured. They said in a statement,

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care.”

#UPDATE | We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in #Birmingham city centre.



We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service. A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after. — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 6, 2020

According to Midlands Zone, one bystander, Graham Littlewood from DevilsKitchen commented, “it appears around five people were stabbed, one possibly fatal. The police came to my burger van and told us to close immediately and for everyone to move out of the area.”

Has anyone been arrested?

There are reports on social media that a man has been caught, however, this is currently unconfirmed.

The force said “Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything. At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.”

Gunshots?

According to some reports, a number of people had heard what sounded like gunshots, however, police say they have found no evidence at this time, that a firearm had been fired.

Midland’s Police said, “We’re aware of some comments that gunshots were fired, this has not been reported to us at this stage.”

