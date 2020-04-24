A man is facing over eight years of jail time after pleading guilty to drugging, sexually assaulting and stealing from another man in London.

Romanian national, Carol Simon, 46, has been jailed for 8 months and 5 months after being pleading guilty to sexual assault, administering a substance with intent to overpower to allow sexual activity, possession of class C drugs and theft following an incident in Marble Arch.

On 24 March 2019, Simon was loitering outside The City of Quebec pub on Old Quebec Street in Westminster, London when he approached the victim and asked to share a taxi home.

The man, in his 50s, accepted and once they arrived at the victim’s home, Simon invited himself in for a drink where he then administered the drug, sexually assaulted the victim and stole his wallet, watch and phone.

The victim reported the incident to police who began an investigation. Detectives were able to trace Simon as the suspect through a DNA match.

He was arrested on 4 April 2019 at the same venue where he targeted the victim. On arrest, officers found a small bottle with liquid inside that Simon claimed were eye drops. However, the substance was tested and was in fact Diazepam.

According to the Met, Simon was charged the following day.

Detective Constable Sophie McLoughlin led the investigation. She said, “The victim has been incredibly brave throughout this ordeal and it is because of his courage that Simon is behind bars where he belongs.

“Simon had clearly set out that night to harm someone for his cowardly gain, his actions were completely evil and he will never know the trauma he has caused.

“We encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to come forward and speak to us, we will support you.”

