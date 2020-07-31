Just as things were starting to loosen up, the Government has mandated that it is against the rules to meet with people outside your social bubble in your own home and has plunged a number of communities in England under local lockdown.

As the weather has been warming up and Coronavirus restrictions ease, many people have been meeting with hookups and going on dates. However, if you’re living in a number of towns and cities in northern England, including one of the UK’s biggest LGBT+ communities, Manchester, you may have to hold off a few more weeks.

The green light was never fully given by the Government on the resuming of hookups and dates, however reading between the lines of recent guidelines, many deemed it safe enough to hop back on their favourite dating app.

Without warning

Sudden lockdown measures have forced many people in some major northern cities in England to rethink their plans for the weekend after the government took the unprecedented steps to lock down a number of places without warning.

The changes come after a spike in cases of Covid-19.

https://twitter.com/i/events/1289157717383233536

The cities include Greater Manchester, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Rossendale, Bradford, Rochdale, Calderdale, Kirklees and Leicester.

Advertisements

However, people will still be able to visit pubs, restaurants and other businesses, providing they do so not to meet other people from other households.

The gay scene in Manchester will remain open for business. Nevertheless, people who visit pubs and bars will need to drop off a contact name and number in order to help authorities track and trace should anyone visiting the premises be unknowingly carrying the virus.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket

