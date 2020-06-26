Kylie is the most positive.

Lockdown has generated a lot of negative tweets. About people, governments and society in general.

A recent study of over 100 celebrities who run and maintain their own Twitter accounts has found that two of our favourite gay icons top the lists of positive and negative tweeters.

While Kylie sits on top of the positive list, with 89.7 per cent of her tweets skewing positive, Cher (gawd love her) is number 3 on the negative list, with only 51.3 per cent of her tweets skewing positively, she follows Nigel Farage and Piers Morgan.

Nigel Farage and Piers Morgan were the most negative celebrity tweeters during lockdown.

A study conducted by Sheffield-based digital agency Evoluted has revealed the most positive and negative celebrity tweeters during the lockdown period.

Research (www.evoluted.net/studies/lockdown-lovers-and-loathers/) revealed that Kylie Minogue has been the most positive tweeter, closely followed by Sir Tom Jones and Lionel Richie, amongst others.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage tops the polls for the most negative tweeter under lockdown, joined by Piers Morgan and Cher.

The research was conducted by digital agency Evoluted, who took the 200 most famous personalities in the UK (according to YouGov) and filtered the list down to 131 who are active on Twitter and clearly run their accounts personally.

Advertisements

The agency then collected their tweets, quoted tweets and retweets that had been posted since March this year in order to evaluate the content that the person was putting out to all of their followers.

Evoluted then used the bing lexicon method to attribute positive or negative meaning to the words used across all tweets, in order to analyse which tweeters were more positive than others.

A positivity percentage was then assigned to each account – this was created by taking the ratio of positive words used on their timeline by the total number of negative and positive words.

James Stone, Content Specialist at Evoluted, said, “We aim to be as thorough and accurate as possible within our research and our team really enjoyed carrying out this study.

“It’s extremely interesting to see which celebrities are using their platforms to display positivity and which ones heavily feature negativity.”

Research also ranked the jobs of the most positive celebrities, revealing that sports personalities, musicians, TV personalities, actors and public figures made up the top five.

Top 10 positive Tweeters

# Celeb % of pos 1 Kylie Minogue 89.74 2 Sir Tom Jones 89.39 3 Lionel Richie 89.24 4 Mariah Carey 89.24 5 Cristiano Ronaldo 89.13 6 Ben Affleck 89.13 7 Robbie Williams 88.46 8 Jamie Oliver 88.32 9 Paris Hilton 87.27 10 Lewis Hamilton 87.21



# Celeb % of neg 1 Nigel Farage 45.32 2 Piers Morgan 46.2 3 Cher 51.3 4 Hugh Grant 51.59 5 Barbra Streisand 52.47 6 Justin Timberlake 52.83 7 Liam Gallagher 53.09 8 Pamela Anderson 53.13 9 Stephen King 55.01 10 Lord Alan Sugar 55.95

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...