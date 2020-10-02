In 2017, two men made history in Germany, by becoming the first same-sex couple to get married in the country.

Bodo Mende, 60, and partner Karl Kreile, 59 tied the knot in south Berlin on the first day where gay marriages were allowed. The law was changed just three months before the first weddings took place.

Same-sex marriage became legal in Germany after Chancellor Angela Merkel changed her stance on the issue, before that, gay couple were only permitted to be civilly partnered.

In 2015 Angela Merkel revealed her thoughts on same-sex marriage in an interview posted on YouTube. While she said she supported LGBT equality, it stopped at civil partnerships.

By extending existing law to gay couples, they would automatically gain the same tax advantages and adoption rights as their straight counterparts.

