Oops... she did it again... and again and then again and again...

Wanna feel old, particularly if you were bopping along to Brit’s hits back in the noughties, her sophomore album, Oops! I Did I Again celebrates its 20th anniversary today.

The album, which was realised in May 2000, went onto be one of Britney‘s biggest selling albums, going 3x Platinum in the UK and selling over 20,000,000 units across the globe. It is her second-best selling album, the first being her debut, Hit Me Baby One More Time.

The release of Oops!… I Did It Again was staggered as was pretty standard back then, when record labels would release major albums at different times for various countries. Britney’s UK fanbase actually had to wait until November for the album to be released.

The album spawned a number of top 10 hits for Brit, including “Oops!… I did It Again”, “Lucky” and “Stronger” the last single from the album, “Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know” reached number 12 in the UK.

Fans can order the picture vinyl as part of exclusive anniversary merch bundles developed in collaboration with Epic Rights. The merchandise celebrating this milestone will include all new apparel and accessories that pay tribute to the nostalgia of the original album and tour. Pre-order HERE.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

You Might Like

A note from the editor. These are tough times for us all. Without a doubt. But we're here for you and want to continue being here for you for the foreseeable future. THEGAYUK.com needs your help to survive. Due to the nature of the articles that we publish, we find it very hard to monetize our site and have been heavily restricted by ad platforms. This leaves us two ways of making money to keep this site going. 1) We run an online shop which we encourage you to visit and if you can make a purchase and 2) We run popup shops at the prides we media partner with. As you'll no doubt be aware the majority of pride events have been cancelled or postponed for 2020, which leaves our site at risk of closure. Around 70 per cent of our funding comes from these popup shops. So we have a severe funding shortfall for 2020. If just 100 people who use this site each donated £2 per month we'd be able to pay for the hosting for the rest of the year - meaning we can continue to keep THEGAYUK online. Please, if you can, consider donating £2 or whatever you can to keep us going. Thank you. Jake