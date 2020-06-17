A parish council has voted against flying any rainbow flags during Pride Month in two villages in Derbyshire. Councillors say that it would create a “dangerous precedent”

We’re now officially in pride month. Towns and cities around the UK are flying their rainbow flags in solidarity with their LGBT+ citizens.

However two villages in Derbyshire will not be flying the flags after the majority of parish councillors voted against them being displayed.

According to DerbyshireLive, councillors from Ockbrook and Borrowash parish council decided against flying rainbow flags. When asked why a statement said there was a “fear” that flying the iconic symbols would set a “dangerous precedent”.

“Seemingly gives the appearance that one part of our community is being made more special”

The unnamed councillor is quoted as saying: “The parish council is of the opinion that it is totally wrong to politicise this issue by the flying of a flag which seemingly gives the appearance that one part of our community is being made more special than all the others. This simply cannot be right.

“Some councillors fear that a dangerous precedent could be set by flying this flag which could be seen as divisive when we have spent many years working to bring our communities together.”

It is unclear which councillor made the statement and DerbyshireLive have apparently reached out to ascertain who made the statement.

Towns not raising the flag

In 2016, Warwick District Council had come under criticism after refusing to fly the rainbow flag during Warwickshire Pride, a petition was launched with many who signed, describing their disappointment with the council’s original decision.

However the decision was overturned a month after mounting pressure from the organisers of Warwickshire Pride.

