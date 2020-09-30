The tattoo was a birthday present from Drew to Drew

Porn star Drew Dixon has admitted that he got his rather distinctive bird tattoo design off someone’s Pinterest page. In a candid social media post, the star told fans that people, who asked about the ink, often mistook the bird for an “evil pigeon” before admitting he had no idea what kind of bird it was, saying that the design was actually “from Pinterest”.

The tattoo was a birthday present from Drew to Drew and according to the performer, “marked a change” in his life, adding, “It symbolises my freedom, to be able to spread my wings and take flight, go where the wind takes me, see the world in its glory, looking at the bigger picture, taking everything in before making decisions”.

The star who has recently been working with Lucas Entertainment was recently spotted in Nottingham, UK, for a mass orgy-scene organised by the studio.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

