Another Pride event has been cancelled.

Reading Pride has become the latest Pride event which has had to cancel its plans to host an event, which was due to take place in early September. It cancelled the event over concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The pandemic has all but wiped out Pride events across the globe the summer as organisers and politicians try to “flatten the curve” and control the infection rate of COVID-19.

People enjoy the sunshine at Reading Pride in 2018.

In a statement the organisers of Reading Pride wrote,

“The Chair and Trustees of Reading Pride have taken the decision not to proceed with the Love Unites festival hosted by Reading Pride, in its normal form in Kings Meadow, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, 5th September 2020.

“The safety of our attendees and volunteers is our primary concern. Running a large festival and implementing social distancing measures in an open space was not considered safe nor feasible.

However, a glimmer of hope still remains that another event or events might take place later on in the year.

The statement added,

“Discussions are ongoing to assess the feasibility for different types of events, to take place this year, and based on the outcome of these assessments, further information will be shared in due course.

“We understand that this will be disappointing to many people, but we ask for your understanding in the current circumstances and hope that everyone is looking after themselves and staying safe.

