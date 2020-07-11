Reddit has purged a huge amount of forums recently. Yesterday it banned numerous subreddits, many of which were gender critical, trans-exclusionary or part of an anti-transgender movement.

Reddit is one of the largest forum websites in the world. It has hundreds of thousands of pages dedicated to thousands of topics, with millions of users.

As part of an ongoing clean up of its website, Reddit banned numerous forums yesterday (10th July), which homed thousands of threads of conversations with regards to the validity of transgender identities and gender expression.

Here’s the list of subreddits that were banned that Reddit said had broken its guidelines on “promoting hate”.

r/ItsAFetish

r/TrueLesbians

r/GCDebatesQT

r/ActualWomen

r/TERFIsASlur

r/GenderCriticalGuys

r/GenderCritLesbians

r/LGBDropTheT

r/TrollGC

r/ActuallyNotLesbians

r/ThisNeverHappens

r/BecauseTrans

r/CisPrivilegeIsALie

r/TransgenderKids

r/GenderCriticalTheory

r/GC_WoC

r/GenderCynicalCritical

r/ThereAreTwoGenders

The ban included LGB specific reddits. Some of the LGB groups think that the T should be dropped from the LGBT+ acronym, very much like the Get the L out campaign which disrupted Pride In London in 2018 or the LGB Alliance on Twitter.

Detrans is a forum that was initially banned for around an hour but was later reinstated. Its purpose is to give those people who detransition a forum to talk about their lives and journies.

A week ago, Reddit made headlines after it deleted dozens of forums for hate speech.

It is thought that Reddit has now deleted around 2000 of its forums.

The news team for THEGAYUK. Got tips? Go to www.thegayuk.com/newsdesk to tell us something.

